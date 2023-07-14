Dicyanin dye was discovered in the 1930s. It is illegal to buy. People report being able to see UFO's and other entities around them with this dye. There is a dimension all around us, we cannot see or sense. Its where demonic entities reside. In the first video, a Russian claimed to have seen a UFO crash and he went and took some glass he found at the site. In the second video, testimony from a soldier in the Vietnam war using this dye and being terrified by what they saw. At some point soon, this veil will be revealed to all. Repent, brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal is son, Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.

