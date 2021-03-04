© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How Reusing Passwords Fingerprint You Online + Strong Password Trick (Easy To Remember)
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
310 views • March 04, 2021
How to make a strong yet easy to remember password. Demo on strong vs weak passwords using John The Ripper password cracker. Also: how similar passwords can fingerprint you across different platforms/accounts.
Like, Share and Subscribe to show support for the channel. Every Like/Share/Subscribe/Comment counts, helps promote my channel in algorithms, and lets me know which type of videos I should work on for subscribers. Thank you!
What do you want to see next? Have an idea for a future video? I look forward to reading your comments below:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Support:
Please Like, Share, and Subscribe to show your support, and help us out with the algorithms. It is appreciated. :)
If you appreciate something I do and want to show support you can now Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech :)
BTC: 1PpksaxUKw1kKna7BPU8oXbrxA2hh2PAXi
Get a custom high security WiFi router/Torified Hidden service Nextcloud server (you can host yourself w/custom concepts) sent to your home.
All Inquiries: righttoprivacy[at]tutanota.com
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pages:
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/tvprivacy
Blog: https://politictech.wordpress.com
Mastadon: https://fosstodon.org/@RTP
Gitlab: https://gitlab.com/Aresesi
Github: https://github.com/righttoprivacy
VIDEO CHANNELS:
Peertube: https://tube.tchncs.de/video-channels/privacy__tech_tips
ODYSEE VIDEO/FILES (LBRY): https://odysee.com/$/invite/@RTP:9 Odysee/LBRY allows you to earn crypto for watching videos on things that interest you on a new uncensored platform, or start your own free channel. You can then use that LBRY currency a couple ways including promoting your own videos. An uncensored platform using a unique setup.
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChVCEXzi39_YEpUQhqmEFrQ
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yourprivacytv/
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
John The Ripper (password cracker featured in video):
https://github.com/openwall/john
Like, Share and Subscribe to show support for the channel. Every Like/Share/Subscribe/Comment counts, helps promote my channel in algorithms, and lets me know which type of videos I should work on for subscribers. Thank you!
What do you want to see next? Have an idea for a future video? I look forward to reading your comments below:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Support:
Please Like, Share, and Subscribe to show your support, and help us out with the algorithms. It is appreciated. :)
If you appreciate something I do and want to show support you can now Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech :)
BTC: 1PpksaxUKw1kKna7BPU8oXbrxA2hh2PAXi
Get a custom high security WiFi router/Torified Hidden service Nextcloud server (you can host yourself w/custom concepts) sent to your home.
All Inquiries: righttoprivacy[at]tutanota.com
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pages:
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/tvprivacy
Blog: https://politictech.wordpress.com
Mastadon: https://fosstodon.org/@RTP
Gitlab: https://gitlab.com/Aresesi
Github: https://github.com/righttoprivacy
VIDEO CHANNELS:
Peertube: https://tube.tchncs.de/video-channels/privacy__tech_tips
ODYSEE VIDEO/FILES (LBRY): https://odysee.com/$/invite/@RTP:9 Odysee/LBRY allows you to earn crypto for watching videos on things that interest you on a new uncensored platform, or start your own free channel. You can then use that LBRY currency a couple ways including promoting your own videos. An uncensored platform using a unique setup.
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChVCEXzi39_YEpUQhqmEFrQ
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yourprivacytv/
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
John The Ripper (password cracker featured in video):
https://github.com/openwall/john
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.