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Over the objection of Joe Biden’s Justice Department, a lengthy video clip showing U.S. Capitol Police allowing hundreds of people into the building on the afternoon of January 6 has been released to the public. In July, Ethan Nordean, an alleged Proud Boy member charged for various crimes now held in a Seattle jail awaiting trial, petitioned the court to remove the “highly sensitive” designation on surveillance video that recorded Nordean entering the building with permission by U.S. Capitol Police. A group called the Press Coalition, representing news organizations including CNN, the New York Times, and the three major broadcast news networks, filed a motion in September to intervene in Nordean’s case and make the video footage public. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19062
Special Guest: Attorney Robert Owens Regional field director John Birch Society - https://thenewamerican.com/ Robert Owens is a Regional Field Director for the John Birch Society, a writer for The New American Magazine and host of the weekly video series “Constitution Corner”. As a Regional Field Director, Robert has direct responsibility for Ohio, Michigan and Western Pennsylvania and manages the Mid-West Division of Field Coordinators. Robert has been a member of JBS for more than 20 years and served on the National Council for a decade. Prior to joining the field staff, Robert was a trial lawyer.
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EP 2662-6PM VIDEO RELEASED OF JAN 6TH PROTESTORS SHOWS ANYTHING BUT "INSURRECTION". DC COPS ASSISTED https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19062
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