Kentucky Overrides Leftist Governor's Veto of Transgender 'Care' Restrictions

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I discussed the passing and subsequent override of the most robust transgender bill in the nation.
The Kentucky legislature on Wednesday overrode a veto from Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, forcing through a bill restricting access to gender-related treatments and limiting use of bathrooms in schools.
The bill comes in the immediate aftermath of a mass shooting in Nashville, Tenn., in which a transgender individual killed three students and three faculty members at a Christian school.
The Senate voted 29-8 in favor of overriding the veto while the House did so by a 76-23 margin, the Associated Press reported.
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/kentucky-overrides-governors-veto-transgender-care-restrictions
