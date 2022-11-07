Money, The Jubilee and Beyond

🤝 Connect with Fellow Patriots! Sign Up Now, For Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com





Do You See The Dollar Crashing And Inflation Being Out Of Control? Bankers Have Been Printing Money From Thin Air So This Will Continue, But Soon The Jubilee Will Be Here!





Listen To Patriot Jimmie Talk About This Exciting Time!





This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 70, Judgment Starts 11/11/22. You Can Watch The Full Episode Here: https://Rasaji.com/The-Patriot-Lama-Show-Episode-70-Judgement-Starts-11-11-22/





☯️ Want More Peace, Wellness & Abundance? Learn How By Joining For FREE at https://Rasaji.com/Join-Circle-of-Life-Community

🚨 Learn How to Protect Yourself from Harmful 5G & EMF Radiation: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/5g-emf-danger/ .

🙌 Learn More About Silver & Gold: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/silver-gold/

💥 Learn About Energy Wellness: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/wellness/energy/

📧 Get Important Patriot News! Sign Up Now, for Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com



