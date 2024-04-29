The Light Bulb Conspiracy Documentary - The Pheobus Cartel

Many of you will already know about the plan light bulb manufacturers had 100 years ago to create a lightbulb that last 1000 hours... when in fact they had already developed a lightbulb that would last... FOREVER. This is worth the watch.
I ripped this from Odysee. Original link below... (I have no affiliation)
https://odysee.com/@montysthinkingoutsidethebox:2/The-Light-Bulb-Conspiracy-Documentary---Cosima-Dannoritzer:2
Read more about the Pheobus Cartel here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phoebus_cartel
