The Light Bulb Conspiracy Documentary - The Pheobus Cartel
Published Yesterday

Many of you will already know about the plan light bulb manufacturers had 100 years ago to create a lightbulb that last 1000 hours... when in fact they had already developed a lightbulb that would last... FOREVER. This is worth the watch.

--------------

I ripped this from Odysee. Original link below... (I have no affiliation)

https://odysee.com/@montysthinkingoutsidethebox:2/The-Light-Bulb-Conspiracy-Documentary---Cosima-Dannoritzer:2

------------------------

Read more about the Pheobus Cartel here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phoebus_cartel


------------------------

