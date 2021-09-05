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Babylon is fallen: Origins of the Roman Catholic church & her false doctrines
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249 views • September 05, 2021
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Credits to Marlon Palmer.
The purpose of this video is NOT to offend Catholics but to bring to light the false, sun worship doctrines and murderous history of the Vatican. Please watch the video in its entirety.
The Vatican, the first beast of Revelation 13, and the Roman Church being the whore of Babylon according to Revelation 17:1-5, claims it has moral authority to preach what they do. What many Catholic believers do not realize is that the majority of Catholic doctrine cannot be found in the Bible and originates in sun worship.
Further, her popes have also changed the immutable law of God – His holy and eternal ten commandments – by deleting the second commandment on idolatry, changing the Sabbath day from the commanded 7th day to the 1st day in honor of the sun god Mithra and divided the commandment on coveting in two.
The popes of Rome are responsible for the torture and murder of well over 100 million Christians during the dark and middle ages, thus making the Vatican the biggest murderous organization in human history.
The popes of Rome have also put the Bible on the list of forbidden books in 1229. The popes and hierarchy of the Vatican practice same sex affairs and the abuse of children at the hands of Catholic prelates.
The sins of the Vatican have reached heaven and our heavenly Father is calling out to Catholics to “Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues. For her sins have reached unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities” (Revelation 18:4-5).
The remaining part of Revelation 18 speaks of how the Roman Catholic Church will come to her end. Accordingly, the Vatican has NO moral authority since she denies Christ, His word, His doctrines and His commandments!
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to Marlon Palmer.
The purpose of this video is NOT to offend Catholics but to bring to light the false, sun worship doctrines and murderous history of the Vatican. Please watch the video in its entirety.
The Vatican, the first beast of Revelation 13, and the Roman Church being the whore of Babylon according to Revelation 17:1-5, claims it has moral authority to preach what they do. What many Catholic believers do not realize is that the majority of Catholic doctrine cannot be found in the Bible and originates in sun worship.
Further, her popes have also changed the immutable law of God – His holy and eternal ten commandments – by deleting the second commandment on idolatry, changing the Sabbath day from the commanded 7th day to the 1st day in honor of the sun god Mithra and divided the commandment on coveting in two.
The popes of Rome are responsible for the torture and murder of well over 100 million Christians during the dark and middle ages, thus making the Vatican the biggest murderous organization in human history.
The popes of Rome have also put the Bible on the list of forbidden books in 1229. The popes and hierarchy of the Vatican practice same sex affairs and the abuse of children at the hands of Catholic prelates.
The sins of the Vatican have reached heaven and our heavenly Father is calling out to Catholics to “Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues. For her sins have reached unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities” (Revelation 18:4-5).
The remaining part of Revelation 18 speaks of how the Roman Catholic Church will come to her end. Accordingly, the Vatican has NO moral authority since she denies Christ, His word, His doctrines and His commandments!
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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