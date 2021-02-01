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COVID 19 is a crime against Humanity - Dr. Reiner Fuellmich - Prepare For Change - October 2020
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30 views • February 01, 2021
Lawyers in all the world are fighting for human rights.
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich who is one of the four member group of lawyers who has investigated and is prosecuting global officials on the pretense that COVID 19 is a deliberate crime against humanity.
Video source:
https://prepareforchange.net/2020/10/10/crimes-against-humanity-dr-reiner-fuellmich/
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich who is one of the four member group of lawyers who has investigated and is prosecuting global officials on the pretense that COVID 19 is a deliberate crime against humanity.
Video source:
https://prepareforchange.net/2020/10/10/crimes-against-humanity-dr-reiner-fuellmich/
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