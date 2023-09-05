WAR ROOM [3 of 3] Tuesday 9/5/23 • News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

JILL BIDEN TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID & JOE BIDEN PUTS ON A MASK; DEEP STATE GETTING READY FOR MORE MEDICAL TYRANNYWith First Family now reintegrating Covid restrictions, it's only a matter of time until CDC issues nationwide 'recommendation' - as predicted by Alex Jones.

You have arrived at the tip of the spear in the information war! The transhumanist globalists have unleashed a war on every front you can imagine (and many you can’t) to assure humanity’s extinction! Watching & sharing this one-of-a-kind broadcast is VITAL for victory! Tune in!





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URGENT! KEEP ALEX JONES IN THE FIGHT FOR LIBERTY!

https://www.givesendgo.com/savealex

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