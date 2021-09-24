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Joel Sussmann Addresses Vaccine Hesitancy with Toronto Board of Health
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60 views • September 24, 2021
In April 2019 Joel Sussmann, VCC Director, asked the Toronto Board of Health several questions regarding Vaccine Hesitancy. Over two years later these questions are as relevant, if not more, today! It is incorrectly stated on a slider in this video that this took place at the Ontario Board of Health...CORRECTION: it was at Toronto Board of Health.
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Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Federal Employees: Are you being coerced with vaccine mandates? https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/in-the-news/vaccine-mandate-coercion-federal-employees/
Check out VCC's NEW 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates
Please share our NEW Vaccine Regret link with your loved ones/colleagues/health care providers - everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
To Support our Educational and Outreach Work, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
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You can find our videos on:
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https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
******************
Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Federal Employees: Are you being coerced with vaccine mandates? https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/in-the-news/vaccine-mandate-coercion-federal-employees/
Check out VCC's NEW 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates
Please share our NEW Vaccine Regret link with your loved ones/colleagues/health care providers - everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
To Support our Educational and Outreach Work, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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