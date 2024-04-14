IOF video: Strikes alleged at 'Hezbollah Weapons Manufacturing Site' - deep inside Lebanon - RT

Orig title:IDF strikes 'Hezbollah weapons manufacturing site' deep inside Lebanon
The Israeli military shared footage of airstrikes targeting a ’significant Hezbollah weapons manufacturing site in the area of Nabi Chit, deep inside Lebanon’. The IDF claimed these were retaliatory attacks following the recent escalation. No injuries were reported.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.