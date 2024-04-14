Create New Account
IOF video: Strikes alleged at 'Hezbollah Weapons Manufacturing Site' - deep inside Lebanon - RT
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1021 Subscribers
68 views
Published 14 hours ago

Orig title: 

IDF strikes 'Hezbollah weapons manufacturing site' deep inside Lebanon

The Israeli military shared footage of airstrikes targeting a ’significant Hezbollah weapons manufacturing site in the area of Nabi Chit, deep inside Lebanon’. The IDF claimed these were retaliatory attacks following the recent escalation. No injuries were reported.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

