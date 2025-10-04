🎵Style Description: "This folk-country song opens with warm acoustic guitar and subtle pedal steel, evoking nostalgia, Upright bass and light percussion support gentle verses, while subtle strings join the choruses for added weight, The bridge uses sparse piano and harmonies before a final chorus swells with full band

(Verse 1) A farmhouse stands in a memory so clear, Where laughter chased out every trace of fear My father, a man with a gentle, kind hand Had treasures that came from a faraway land (Chorus) Two hundred gold watches, a million-dollar prize Stolen while grocery shopping, a tear in our eyes Gifts from his first son, a token of love Sent with a prayer from the heavens above (Verse 2) The son worked for Boeing, a job he held high Sending watches home as the years passed us by Each one a story, a time long since gone A link to the past, from dusk until dawn (Chorus) Two hundred gold watches, a million-dollar prize Stolen while grocery shopping, a tear in our eyes Gifts from his first son, a token of love Sent with a prayer from the heavens above (Bridge) The ticking of time, a sound now so faint A memory of loss, a beautiful complaint But the love that he shared, a bond strong and true Is worth more than all of those watches, it's true (Chorus) Two hundred gold watches, a million-dollar prize Stolen while grocery shopping, a tear in our eyes Gifts from his first son, a token of love Sent with a prayer from the heavens above