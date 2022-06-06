© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ΚΑΝΑΔΑΣ - Chrystia Freeland - ΟΙ ΜΑΣΚΕΣ ΕΠΕΣΑΝ…
Follow
0
Share
Report
26 views • June 06, 2022
Η υπουργός Οικονομικών Chrystia Freeland συμμετέχει στο διοικητικό συμβούλιο του Παγκόσμιου Οικονομικού Φόρουμ (WEF) και φυσικά έχει περάσει κι από τη σχολή του WEF – Young Global Leaders.
https://www.weforum.org/about/leadership-and-governance
https://www.weforum.org/people/chrystia-freeland
https://www.younggloballeaders.org/community?utf8=%E2%9C %93&q=freeland&status=&class_year=§or=®ion=a0Tb00000000DC9EAM
-----------------------
Παρακολουθείστε τα βίντεο του Nioland στα κανάλια:
1. Στο RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/NIOLAND
2. Στο BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nioland/
3. Στο ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@NIOLAND
4. Στο BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/NIOLAND
https://www.weforum.org/about/leadership-and-governance
https://www.weforum.org/people/chrystia-freeland
https://www.younggloballeaders.org/community?utf8=%E2%9C %93&q=freeland&status=&class_year=§or=®ion=a0Tb00000000DC9EAM
-----------------------
Παρακολουθείστε τα βίντεο του Nioland στα κανάλια:
1. Στο RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/NIOLAND
2. Στο BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nioland/
3. Στο ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@NIOLAND
4. Στο BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/NIOLAND
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.