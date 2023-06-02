Create New Account
Youtube Commercial: Sandy Hook No Promise: Disarm All Government
13 views
channel image
Glove Puppets
Published 15 hours ago |

Sandy Hook Promise gun grabber campaign playing on Youtube as a commercial for the deep state, NWO interests to disarm you to then have you butchered by the government, now has an truly grass roots faction as rival: "Sandy Hook, Waco Texas, Ruby Ridge No Promise," which seeks to make the entire USSSA a gun free zone, most acutely, every gun grabber politician and every media mogul and celebrity who profess hatred for guns, shall have their own security detail and body guards and they themselves, disarmed.

Keywords
gunstreasongun controldeep statepropagandasocialistcongressgovernmentsenatorspoliticians2nd amendmentgovernorstraitorscommunistgun grabberscongressmenassault weaponsassault riflesglove puppetssandy hook no promisesandy hook promisedisarm the statedisarm governmentyoutube commercial

