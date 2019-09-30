© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The David Knight Show - 09/30/19 - Deep State Pushing Impeachment Coup As Their Plans Begin To Crumble
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • September 30, 2019
With David Knight on vacation, Harrison Smith sits in to cover the day's top news. From the impeachment charade to criminalizing speech, the threats to liberty are everywhere on today's headlines, and knowing what they are is the first step in fighting back. Harrison breaks down the jargon and brings you the straight facts that you won't find on the MSM. Eric Peters joins the show to discuss the absurdity of ethanol fuel and the danger of AGW - Armed Government Workers. By the way, we’re currently running our biggest sale since Christmas! Get 50% off products with [double Patriot Points and free shipping](https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=xbwse&utm_campaign=BlackFridayComesEarly&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=BFCEundervideotext) during our Black Friday Comes Early Sale!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.