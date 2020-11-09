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Agenda 21, The Plan To Kill You: by David Icke. (pdf link below)
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118 views • November 09, 2020
Agenda 21, The Plan To Kill You: by David Icke
YouTube is Banning everything that may expose major detrimental agendas.
the legend David Icke had over 900,000 subscriber count channel deleted on May 2nd, 2020
I am re-uploading all of his content that I have archived.
This one addresses Agenda 21 and the detrimental nature of its plot against the human race.
link:
https://httpcreachmichelblog.files.wordpress.com/2015/05/nwo-global-conspiracy-icke.pdf
banned from youtube
https://www.brighteon.com/6184d131-8fa5-4729-a6bc-9d6d83683337
(Like and subscribe for more videos)
YouTube is Banning everything that may expose major detrimental agendas.
the legend David Icke had over 900,000 subscriber count channel deleted on May 2nd, 2020
I am re-uploading all of his content that I have archived.
This one addresses Agenda 21 and the detrimental nature of its plot against the human race.
link:
https://httpcreachmichelblog.files.wordpress.com/2015/05/nwo-global-conspiracy-icke.pdf
banned from youtube
https://www.brighteon.com/6184d131-8fa5-4729-a6bc-9d6d83683337
(Like and subscribe for more videos)
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