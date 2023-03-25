Abonnez-vous à ma chaîne Brighteon : 🍎 Santé Vitalité Immunité 🍎
QUI A VOLÉ L’IODE ? - Congrès AIMSIB 2021
La carence en iode rencontrée dans les populations nord-européennes et leurs implications pour la santé s’agissant des thyroïdopathies, de certains cancers, de la fertilité et de l’intelligence des bébés, thématique présentée par le Dr Vincent Reliquet. Puis s’en suit le Dr Stéphane Résimont pour nous donner son sentiment sur la qualité éminemment insuffisante du traitement de l’hypothyroïdie en Europe.
