New Trouble Soon but Short Lived 03/12/2024
The Prophecy Club
Published 15 hours ago

Pastor Stan shares a brand-new dream from Terry Bennett. In this dream Terry finds himself getting a glimpse of what is in store for our Nation, and although tough times are coming, the good news is it will be short lived. Make sure you are prepared for these times and stocking up on food and water.

