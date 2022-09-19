The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth 9/19/22

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We're back and ready to rock until Jesus' returns warriors of light!
The Rock Almighty will be bringing you the best Rock 'n' Roll for your soul Monday-Friday. With a little preaching, a little teaching, some laughs and a whole lotta' Christ-centered rock!
Today we have 'heart-bangers' from Bride, King's X, and Saint among others.
You can support the artists and the show by getting the music and swag that moves you at:
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Your donations are most appreciated. No amount is too small or too large. Know that a portion of your donations will go to support Christ-centered ministries and organizations. Thank you! Donate here.
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