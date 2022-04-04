Ukraine Has Already Lost

Translated by Inessa. Slavs shouldn't fight Slavs - Kadyrov gives Azov one day to surrender.

Utilizing Ukraine, the US was preparing to destroy the population of our entire continent, he says. This is substantiated with today's Ministry of Defense claim that the US planned to use chemtrails/aerosol pathogens to make the population sick.

Russia claims US was going to use chemtrails, aeresolized pathogens from drones/UAVs, to spread bioweapons upon populations. The Russian military has presented documents showing Ukraine’s interest in using drones to deliver weaponized pathogens developed in US-funded biolabs. Names of US officials involved in the biolabs projects, and the role the current US president’s son played in the program, were also made public during the special briefing on Thursday.

One of the key pieces of evidence was a letter from the Ukrainian company Motor Sich to the Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar Makina – makers of the Bayraktar TB2 and Akinci UAVs – dated December 15, 2021. The Ukrainians specifically asked if the drones could carry 20 liters of aerosolized payload to a range of 300 kilometers – putting them in range of a dozen major Russian cities and almost all of Belarus.

“We are talking about the development by the Kiev regime of technical means of delivery and use of biological weapons with the possibility of their use against the Russian Federation,” said Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, commander of the Russian Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Forces.