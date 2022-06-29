Yuval Noah Harari | "What Happens When Decisions Are Taken by Google?"

URGENT!!! Read the Patents That Prove the COVID-19 / Great Reset Plan: https://timetofreeamerica.com/the-great-reset-explained/

Watch the Original Apr 21, 2018 Full Interview Today At: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQd_5as_cMY&t=0s

Learn More About the Mindset of Yuval Noah Harari by Reading 2nd Thessalonians Chapter 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202&version=KJV

WATCH for FREE: Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today At: https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/

Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?

Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda

Read Klaus Schwab's terrifying book / vision for the future of humanity:

https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_2?crid=98EDVXXZLZ46&keywords=the+great+reset&qid=1649867592&sprefix=the+great+reset%2Caps%2C102&sr=8-2

Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation

The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”

Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102

AVAILABLE TICKETS:

*Virginia Beach, VA - July 8th & 9th - 997 Tickets Remain for This Event!!!

*New York, NY - August 12th & 13th - 2,413 Tickets Remain for This Event!!!

General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!

Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Dr. Zelenko, Mel K, Dr. Simone Gold, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Mel K, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour!!!

**Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/