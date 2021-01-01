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Why Did Illuminati Witch Taylor Swift Tweet Out to the World Not To Go To Nashville on Christmas Eve?
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425 views • January 01, 2021
Why did Taylor Swift Tweet out for people not to visit Nashville on Christmas Day? She Tweeted it out on Christmas Eve before eventually deleting it. (Remember the speakers coming from the RV 30 minutes before it was detonated said to evacuate the area). Also, the video footage was filmed today on my Samsung Google Earth app. What kind of game are they playing by making 'Downtown' Nashville look like Beirut, Lebanon? We take a deep dive closer look at this question and more in my upcoming video. Happy New year to All my Friends! Mark @GlobalAgenda.
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