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Germany Halts All Covid Vaccines, False Flag Event Coming, UK Data Destroys Vax Premise, Judge Rules Against DeSantis, Mom Versus Antifa in Portland, LA FD Captain "Tyranny Stops Here," 08.27.2021
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2195 views • August 27, 2021
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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BREAKING – GERMANY HALTS ALL COVID-19 VACCINES, SAYS THEY ARE UNSAFE AND NO LONGER RECOMMENDED!!
Submitted by Brenda
https://tapnewswire.com/2021/08/breaking-germany-halts-all-covid-19-vaccines-says-they-are-unsafe-and-no-longer-recommended/
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Natural News Backup: http://45.89.97.6/
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BOMBSHELL UK Data Destroys Entire Premise for Vaccine Push
Submitted by Rolf
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/08/no_author/bombshell-uk-data-destroys-entire-premise-for-vaccine-push/
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Florida school districts may impose mask mandates, judge rules
Submitted by Rolf
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/florida-school-districts-may-impose-mask-mandates-judge-rules/
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Screaming mom crashes Portland press conference, goes ballistic on media for ignoring blatant attack on family church service
Submitted by Richard
Watch original attack video: https://youtu.be/ArGFD1AcaRo
https://www.theblaze.com/news/screaming-mom-crashes-portland-press-conference-ignoring-antifa-attack
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Los Angeles Fire Department Captain on COVID Vaccine Mandate: This Tyranny Stops Right Here, Right Now
Submitted by Karen
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/los-angeles-fire-department-captain-on-covid-vaccine-mandate-this-tyranny-stops-right-here-right-now/
Related: https://campaigns.healthimpactnews.com/r/e566d73c8af7470f16e3d11bc
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ALERT: All Children Ages 12 to 15 to be Injected with COVID-19 Shots in UK Schools With or Without Parental Consent
Submitted by Karen
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/alert-all-children-ages-12-to-15-to-be-injected-with-covid-19-shots-in-uk-schools-with-or-without-parental-consent/
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
BREAKING – GERMANY HALTS ALL COVID-19 VACCINES, SAYS THEY ARE UNSAFE AND NO LONGER RECOMMENDED!!
Submitted by Brenda
https://tapnewswire.com/2021/08/breaking-germany-halts-all-covid-19-vaccines-says-they-are-unsafe-and-no-longer-recommended/
--
Natural News Backup: http://45.89.97.6/
--
BOMBSHELL UK Data Destroys Entire Premise for Vaccine Push
Submitted by Rolf
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/08/no_author/bombshell-uk-data-destroys-entire-premise-for-vaccine-push/
--
Florida school districts may impose mask mandates, judge rules
Submitted by Rolf
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/florida-school-districts-may-impose-mask-mandates-judge-rules/
--
Screaming mom crashes Portland press conference, goes ballistic on media for ignoring blatant attack on family church service
Submitted by Richard
Watch original attack video: https://youtu.be/ArGFD1AcaRo
https://www.theblaze.com/news/screaming-mom-crashes-portland-press-conference-ignoring-antifa-attack
--
Los Angeles Fire Department Captain on COVID Vaccine Mandate: This Tyranny Stops Right Here, Right Now
Submitted by Karen
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/los-angeles-fire-department-captain-on-covid-vaccine-mandate-this-tyranny-stops-right-here-right-now/
Related: https://campaigns.healthimpactnews.com/r/e566d73c8af7470f16e3d11bc
--
ALERT: All Children Ages 12 to 15 to be Injected with COVID-19 Shots in UK Schools With or Without Parental Consent
Submitted by Karen
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/alert-all-children-ages-12-to-15-to-be-injected-with-covid-19-shots-in-uk-schools-with-or-without-parental-consent/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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