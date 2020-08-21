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CHARLIE FREAK: Q, TRUMP AND THE FUTURE - RAY OF HOPE AND INSPIRATION
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81 views • August 21, 2020
CHARLIE FREAK: Q, TRUMP AND THE FUTURE - RAY OF HOPE AND INSPIRATION
We talk about the methods and thinking behind Qanon, JFKjr., Trump and the Trump team. The real intelligence behind Trump's actions and the indictments, the children, the rescues and the Quantum Financial System. Vote as if your life depended on it! GO VIRAL SHARE FAR AND WIDE.
We talk about the methods and thinking behind Qanon, JFKjr., Trump and the Trump team. The real intelligence behind Trump's actions and the indictments, the children, the rescues and the Quantum Financial System. Vote as if your life depended on it! GO VIRAL SHARE FAR AND WIDE.
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