This Trick Reduce Stress, Anxiety and Depression | Wim Hof

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The adventurer, @Wim Hof ”Iceman” creates a totally unique episode of Framgångspodden! He is famous for being able of withstanding extreme cold, he has climbed Mount Everest wearing shorts, he holds the World Record for icebaths and he is the man behind the global ’cold-shower’-trend. I went down to visit him in the Netherlands where he told me about his breathing techniques that makes it possible for him to withstand the cold and how these techniques can make us more healthy.
Wim shares his techniques he use to reduce stress, anxiety and depression. And it can be implemented today!
If you want to learn more about Wim Hof go visit his website: https://www.wimhofmethod.com/
Wim also have his own amazing YouTube channel with a guided breathing technique video: https://youtu.be/nzCaZQqAs9I
Thank you Wim(@iceman_hof) for letting us visit you at your home and to help share the message.
332. "Ice man" Wim Hof - The secrets behind cold exposure and breathing: https://podcasts.apple.com/se/podcast...
Alexander Pärleros: https://www.instagram.com/alexanderpa...
Art Svanberg (Videographer & Editor): https://www.instagram.com/artsvanberg/