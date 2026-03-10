© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Iranian general calmly explains the tactics of the war, and puts to bed the Israeli propaganda that they are winning;
"They thought they could end Iran in 3-4 days but Trump and Netanyahu are now trapped in a slaughterhouse in the Persian Gulf."
Source @Real World News
----------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!