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Fattening for the Slaughter
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30 views • February 21, 2022
The Trudeau regime, as part of the New World Order underwritten by the CCP, has exposed itself as such, and in so doing, are fattening themselves for the political slaughter which is bearing down on them, as well as on the Biden regime and others, like a locomotive that cannot be stopped. Stand firm and fight back with our guests Julio Rivera, Dan Wos and Eric Caron.
Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.
Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]
Email CV at [email protected]
Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye
https://townhall.com/columnists/juliorivera/
http://www.danwos.com/
https://switchedonlife.com/about-eric-caron-author-of-switched-on/
Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.
Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]
Email CV at [email protected]
Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye
https://townhall.com/columnists/juliorivera/
http://www.danwos.com/
https://switchedonlife.com/about-eric-caron-author-of-switched-on/
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