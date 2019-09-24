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A Rogue UFO with Many Details!
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65 views • September 24, 2019
A Rogue UFO flashing many colorful details! Captured Sept. 22, 2019 over western Canada. Extraterrestrial or man-made, angel or watcher... One thing for sure: It exists! Signs and wonders in our day steadily increase... Remember to Follow on Twitter @UFOSkyWatch
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