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'YAF SUPERCUT Best of Ben Shapiro Q&A master of common since!
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19 views • November 26, 2020
I just wish I could articulate common since as well as Ben Shapiro, like killing babies through abortion is wrong, taking guns away from people so they can be open targets for lunatics is wrong, A boy calling himself a girl and wants me to now call him a girl is nutter than a fruit cake! Stealing from the rich to give to the poor is complete ignorance because without someone being richer than yourself good luck in getting out of the hell hole of being poor. And the biggest common since of all is realizing you were created and did not come about by a big bang without someone lighting the match, which is equivalent to taking a stack of blank paper 12 inches high igniting it and ending up with a dictionary!
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