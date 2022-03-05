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New Jerusalem: future home of the saints of God (2)
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54 views • March 05, 2022
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Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ church. His channels are DCMEDIA and SDCMEDIA. His website is www.Dministries.org.
This video shares a Biblical description of heaven / New Jerusalem or the Kingdom of God, home of the Creator! It is only a fraction of a description. As it is written in 1 Corinthians 2:9, "Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him."
This could be your home also. Turn to Christ, embrace Him as your Savior and He will cleanse you from all unrighteousness. Allow the Holy Spirit to grow in Christ’s perfect character by putting your complete faith in Him and keeping His commandments (Revelation 14:12) and by the grace of the Most High, you will be saved and have eternal life in His everlasting kingdom!
And Christ will arrive soon! Be ready for Him!
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ church. His channels are DCMEDIA and SDCMEDIA. His website is www.Dministries.org.
This video shares a Biblical description of heaven / New Jerusalem or the Kingdom of God, home of the Creator! It is only a fraction of a description. As it is written in 1 Corinthians 2:9, "Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him."
This could be your home also. Turn to Christ, embrace Him as your Savior and He will cleanse you from all unrighteousness. Allow the Holy Spirit to grow in Christ’s perfect character by putting your complete faith in Him and keeping His commandments (Revelation 14:12) and by the grace of the Most High, you will be saved and have eternal life in His everlasting kingdom!
And Christ will arrive soon! Be ready for Him!
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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