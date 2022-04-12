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Take a Look..! HD Unbelievable Footage -- Missouri
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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2861 views • April 12, 2022
Moon throught 11" cpc 1100 telescope using a ZWO ASI462MC camera ..Shot in Missouri 4/9/2022

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