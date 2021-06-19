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World Leaders Declare Multiculturalism A Failure
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31 views • June 19, 2021
Throughout the Western world countless politicians have declared that multiculturalism is the most important aspect of the national identity, but the radical transformation of White nations into diverse multicultural nations wasn't something that the citizens voted for or demanded or were even consulted on. Rather it was forced upon us through government policy, media propaganda and the education institutions, but many people have begun to realize that multiculturalism is a philosophy where by people of radically different backgrounds and beliefs are forced to mix.
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