Greg Reese: 5 Minute Explanation of The Corruption in Ukraine

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Why we shouldn't be supporting the Ukraine government. The current corrupt government was put in place in 2014 by the CIA fomenting violence.
A very condensed, and re-edited version of the Oliver Stone film, "Ukraine on Fire."
More redpill videos and info here: https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/