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Denial [Official clip from film regarding "Free Speech"]
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41 views • January 27, 2021
Denial [Förnekelse] urklipp från med scen om yttrandefrihet, 40 sek, svensk subtitle: "Somliga människor säger att resultatet av denna rättegång kommer att hota yttrandefriheten. Jag accepterar inte det. Jag attackerar inte yttrandefriheten. Tvärtom, jag har försvarat det mot någon som ville missbruka det. Yttrandefriheten innebär att du kan säga vad du vill. Vad du inte kan göra är att ljuga och förvänta dig att inte hållas ansvarig för det. Inte alla åsikter är lika. Och vissa saker hände, precis som vi säger att de gör. Slaveri hände, svartdöden hände. Jorden är rund, istapparna smälter och Elvis lever inte."
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