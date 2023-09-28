NATO Admits Pushing Ukraine & Russia To War

With the UK government desperately trying to silence Russell Brand, our man is even hotter than ever as he exposes NATO's successful efforts to provoke Russia into war. This is straight from the horse's mouth.

Video Source:

Russell Brand

'So, It’s Over Then'

Closing theme music:

'Cloak And Dagger' by David Robson

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~



NOTE: There is no connection between Russell Brand or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pce thu21:45