Shrine Duties | Japanology Plus - S02E56 | NHK World Japan

Exibido originalmente em 17 de Outubro de 2017
Título Original: Japanology Plus - Shrine Duties
Publicado há 5 anos
Créditos: NHK World-Japan
Publicação Original: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7m69fy
Descrição Original do Autor:
há 5 anos
Episode Number : 56
DVD Season : 2
Originally Aired : Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Shinto shrines are found throughout Japan. Shinto priests protect the enshrined spirits, known as kami, and perform various rites. They also make an important contribution to preserving and passing on aspects of Japanese culture that date back thousands of years. This time on Japanology Plus, we look at the duties of shrine priests. Our expert guest is Yorio Fujimoto, an associate professor at a university that is well known for its Shinto studies program. And in Plus One, the role of the shrine maiden, or miko.
