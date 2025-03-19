Pardon Us, Justice for All: Trailer

Legacy media has fed the American people an outrageous narrative of the events of January 6, 2021. This narrative attempts to portray unarmed patriots — concerned about a stolen election — as violent insurrectionists. To date, we have repeatedly been shown a handful of videos with over 99% still being censored by our government.





PARDON US: JUSTICE FOR ALL tells the truth about the weaponized justice system and why the J6 hostages deserved pardons of innocence from President Donald Trump.





Featuring Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green, author Treniss Evans, Stop Hate founder David Sumrall, and persecuted victim Daniel Goodwyn, PARDON US unequivocally showcases the tragic legal battle between red-blooded patriots and an out-of-control judicial system.





This film delivers expert and witness testimony, damning video evidence, and the full scope of the law-fare waged against ordinary families whose only crime was getting caught up in a politically-motivated trap.





https://StopHate.com

https://CondemnedUSA.com