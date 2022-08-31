"Blue Berets" - Battle of Antonov Airport – Kiev Oblast – February 24, 2022 - 'First Hours, First Day, First Strike' of the Russian Special Military Operation

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Battle of Antonov Airport – Kiev Oblast – February 24, 2022 - First Hours, First Day of the Russian Special Military Operation
By the way it was reported today, August 31, 2022 that "Blue Berets" destroyed a large concentration of enemy enemy in Olgino.
The world's largest airplane, was destroyed. That was the first black eye for Ukraine.
I'm
sharing this video found on YT at 'Russavot' with description.
The Author of this Edit does not support a side in the current conflict, this is simply an edit for entertainment purposes that should be good for publishing.
The
Battle of Antonov Airport, is, to say the least, extremely
interesting, and the combat footage is quite interesting.