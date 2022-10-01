NEW Bioweapon Tyranny: UN & Global Powers Move Forward With Covid Camps, Interrogations, and More

MIRRORED from Stew Peters

September 29, 2022

https://www.bitchute.com/video/mwhL5lXpQfAL/



COVID COPS are ready to throw everyone into quarantine camps!

Maria Zeee joins to expose how the UN and the Globalists are enforcing a new state of emergency and a new pandemic!





The Elites are ESCALAITING their control tactics!





Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!