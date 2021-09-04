Don't know how to read the Bible or where to begin? Start with Jesus, the Cornerstone. Discipleship starts with getting to know the Master, and the best way to do that is to read Jesus' words for yourself.



The church world is so full of religious clichés that many valid Bible phrases have totally lost their meaning and become little more than church jargon. It's time to rediscover (or maybe discover) how to be born again, again. This video gives some pointers on how to read the Gospels in a way that we can become more effective for God. Here's a hint: put aside everything you've ever learned. It's time to sit at the feet of the Master and directly hear from Jesus.