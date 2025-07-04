Rainbow Brite - Journey to Rainbow Land (2020, NES)

Rainbow Brite - Journey to Rainbow Land is an arcade and maze game. It was originally developed as a game running on a new Coleco Mini Arcade which was a Kickstarter project by Coleco. The game was ported to the NES by French company JoshProd and published by French company Pixelheart.



The game is based on the 80s cartoon show Rainbow Brite. It is about a girl called Wisp who becomes Rainbow Brite in order to save a magical from turning grey and bring back the colours.



The game is divided into levels. In each level, you need to find a star and a character from the show. Once you have found both, the boss of the level is unlocked. After defeating the boss, you can leave the level. Rainbow Brite uses a top-down view. The game does not scroll, but switches between different screens. After finding the star and the character in level one, you are able to shoot stars. Shooting enemies with stars will stun them for a while. There is only one item in the game, a heart, which refills your health.

