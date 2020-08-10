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Is POTUS Being Protected From A Threat?
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191 views • August 10, 2020
There is some direct and circumstantial evidence that something major is underway for this coming week. Not sure what it is or how this plays out but we have some suggestions that the time to stand up is now..
On the Verge UTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxvTUnEkEU62cuKsPKLGe7A
On the Verge UTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxvTUnEkEU62cuKsPKLGe7A
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