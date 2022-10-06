America Can’t Become ‘Dependent on China’

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https://gnews.org/post/p1taa8ced
10/05/2022 Steve Milloy: Over the past 25 years, Europe has gone head first into climate, replacing their fossil fuel with green energy. It’s a disaster and makes the EU more dependent on Russia. The Build Back Better package is going to make us dependent on China, where $369 billion will be spent on wind, solar, and EVs