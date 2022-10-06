Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
America Can’t Become ‘Dependent on China’
10 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/post/p1taa8ced

10/05/2022 Steve Milloy: Over the past 25 years, Europe has gone head first into climate, replacing their fossil fuel with green energy. It’s a disaster and makes the EU more dependent on Russia. The Build Back Better package is going to make us dependent on China, where $369 billion will be spent on wind, solar, and EVs

Keywords
warroombannonbioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewshydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqccpvirusnfscgedurolfgmusicukraine rescuegettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disaster

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket