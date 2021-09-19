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The GREAT CANADIAN NEEDLE GENOCIDE on the Kevin J. Johnston Show. Special Guest: Michael Arana
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21 views • September 19, 2021
Tonight, on the Kevin J. Johnston show, we have special guest, Michael Arana from Arana Nation. Michael and Kevin discuss the needles and passports and what Michael's thoughts are about all of this.
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
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