Nero Yiannopoulos, Gay Catholics, “True Love”, Jesuit Canary, Open Borders, Rockstar Corruptocrats, Drug Crime

SR 2025-12-09 #240
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #240: 09 December 2025
Topic list:
* Milo Yiannopoulos dropped some bombs on the timpoolcast.
* Can “Milo” de-gay by being MORE Catholic? (Ask Michael Voris)
* What do Milo Yiannopoulos, Nazi Nick Fuentes, Marjorie-Taylor-Greene and Steve Bannon all have in common?
* “Milo”: Charlie Kirk “assassination” MAY have been faked and Kirk IS homosexual.
* Is homosexuality “right” or “wrong”?
* “Nero Yiannopoulos”, “Prima nocta is medieval Christianity”.
* Yiannopoulos’s “marriage” to John Lewis: EXPUNGED from the far-Left internet that supposedly hates him.
* Princess Bride: one of the most SATANIC Jesuit movies of ALL TIME.
* With all of the homosexuals promoted as “Right-wing” you’d think it was a Power Machine agenda.
* The rise of Stephen Kevin Bannon and his recruitment of Yiannopoulos and THEIR recruitment of “WHITE NATIONALISTS”.
* Jordan “It’s A Trap” Peterson
* Who hired Milo Yiannopoulos after his pederast fall from grace?
* Why Johnny will not be returning (after a DECADE) to “Canary Cry Radio”.
* “Tough guys” Leonardo DiCaprio and MATT DAMON.
* The cost of wide-open borders.
* The new rockstar couple: Slutty Perry and Justin Castro-Trudeau.
* Gavin Newsome and his “French Laundry”
* Drug-related shooting on the UNM campus and its cultural deductions.
