Nero Yiannopoulos, Gay Catholics, “True Love”, Jesuit Canary, Open Borders, Rockstar Corruptocrats, Drug Crime

SR 2025-12-09 #240

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #240: 09 December 2025

Topic list:

* Milo Yiannopoulos dropped some bombs on the timpoolcast.

* Can “Milo” de-gay by being MORE Catholic? (Ask Michael Voris)

* What do Milo Yiannopoulos, Nazi Nick Fuentes, Marjorie-Taylor-Greene and Steve Bannon all have in common?

* “Milo”: Charlie Kirk “assassination” MAY have been faked and Kirk IS homosexual.

* Is homosexuality “right” or “wrong”?

* “Nero Yiannopoulos”, “Prima nocta is medieval Christianity”.

* Yiannopoulos’s “marriage” to John Lewis: EXPUNGED from the far-Left internet that supposedly hates him.

* Princess Bride: one of the most SATANIC Jesuit movies of ALL TIME.

* With all of the homosexuals promoted as “Right-wing” you’d think it was a Power Machine agenda.

* The rise of Stephen Kevin Bannon and his recruitment of Yiannopoulos and THEIR recruitment of “WHITE NATIONALISTS”.

* Jordan “It’s A Trap” Peterson

* Who hired Milo Yiannopoulos after his pederast fall from grace?

* Why Johnny will not be returning (after a DECADE) to “Canary Cry Radio”.

* “Tough guys” Leonardo DiCaprio and MATT DAMON.

* The cost of wide-open borders.

* The new rockstar couple: Slutty Perry and Justin Castro-Trudeau.

* Gavin Newsome and his “French Laundry”

* Drug-related shooting on the UNM campus and its cultural deductions.

