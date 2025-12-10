BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Nero Yiannopoulos, Gay Catholics, “True Love”, Jesuit Canary, Open Borders, Rockstar Corruptocrats, Drug Crime
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
15 views • 2 days ago

SR 2025-12-09 #240

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #240: 09 December 2025

 

Topic list:
* Milo Yiannopoulos dropped some bombs on the timpoolcast.
* Can “Milo” de-gay by being MORE Catholic? (Ask Michael Voris)
* What do Milo Yiannopoulos, Nazi Nick Fuentes, Marjorie-Taylor-Greene and Steve Bannon all have in common?
* “Milo”: Charlie Kirk “assassination” MAY have been faked and Kirk IS homosexual.
* Is homosexuality “right” or “wrong”?
* “Nero Yiannopoulos”, “Prima nocta is medieval Christianity”.
* Yiannopoulos’s “marriage” to John Lewis: EXPUNGED from the far-Left internet that supposedly hates him.
* Princess Bride: one of the most SATANIC Jesuit movies of ALL TIME.
* With all of the homosexuals promoted as “Right-wing” you’d think it was a Power Machine agenda.
* The rise of Stephen Kevin Bannon and his recruitment of Yiannopoulos and THEIR recruitment of “WHITE NATIONALISTS”.
* Jordan “It’s A Trap” Peterson
* Who hired Milo Yiannopoulos after his pederast fall from grace?
* Why Johnny will not be returning (after a DECADE) to “Canary Cry Radio”.
* “Tough guys” Leonardo DiCaprio and MATT DAMON.
* The cost of wide-open borders.
* The new rockstar couple: Slutty Perry and Justin Castro-Trudeau.
* Gavin Newsome and his “French Laundry”
* Drug-related shooting on the UNM campus and its cultural deductions.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

·         Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

false flagcorruptionchurchcatholicvaticanjesuitspedophileromejohnny cirucci
