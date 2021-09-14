X22 REPORT: Big Lie Is About To Be Revealed, Military Conducting Background Checks, Sleepers Removed

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The patriots have the [DS] exactly where they want them, they know their next move it is all part of devolution. While the [DS] is planning their defensive events, the military has been conducting background checks to identify the sleepers. Those who have the ability to access classified information and are part of the swamp will be removed. The big lie is about to revealed and the [DS] is ready to block this information. Planned along time ago the patriots are ready to expose the [DS] to the world.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.