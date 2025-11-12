BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Maduro signs law creating Venezuelan Comprehensive National Defense Command - ENG text only
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
47 views • 2 days ago

Maduro signs law creating Venezuelan Comprehensive National Defense Command

Following a new defense law outlining courses of action in response to the US threat, the Venezuelan President ordered to activate the national Comprehensive Defense Command to prepare for potential armed conflict.

"From this moment forward, with the signing of this law, all Comprehensive Defense Commands, which bring together all public institutions of the Venezuelan state, the military, and all popular power, must be activated at dawn," Nicolas Maduro said, as broadcast by Venezolana de Television.

👉 Maduro said that the law will allow the country to be prepared for its defense.

"If it were to come to us as a republic, as a people, to go into armed struggle to defend this sacred legacy of the liberators, we must be ready to win," Maduro said.

Adding:  Colombia to suspend intelligence sharing with US due to strikes in Caribbean

"All levels of public security intelligence have been ordered to suspend information sharing and other forms of interaction with US structures. This measure will remain in effect as long as missile attacks on boats in the Caribbean continue. The fight against drug trafficking must be subordinated to the human rights of the peoples of the Caribbean region," Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on X.

Earlier, the UK had suspended intelligence sharing with the US on suspicious vessels in the Caribbean over concerns that US strikes on vessels violate international law, CNN reported, citing sources.

