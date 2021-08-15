Maria Bartiromo – They Are Lying About Border Crisis, 3668

Good afternoon, I’m still reporting on the coup.



This morning, I posted something on my billstill.tv channel which you will find very, very interesting – something I could not post here.



This morning, Maria Bartiromo blasted Biden’s Secretary of Homeland Insecurity, Alejandro Mayorkas, for lying to the American people.



If ever there was a person in a cabinet-level position of our federal government who looks like one of the minions of Satan, it is Mr. Mayorkas.



On Thursday, he told cameras at a southern border press avail that there was nothing to worry about concerning the border crisis – that the administration had it all under control.

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Remember, these are the people they have apprehended. But where are the numbers for those who were quietly waved on to busses and airplanes for distribution to Red State airports, landing in the middle of the night in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia?



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I’m still reporting from the soon-to-be-restored citadel