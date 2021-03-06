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(1) How We Got Here - First Ammendment Under Attack
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61 views • March 06, 2021
The slow creep of censorship at the hands of corporations (in political alliance) with the leftist agenda is the topic of this video. The suppression of speech doesn't end well. A trip through history shows us 'what happens when that happens'.
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