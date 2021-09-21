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Project Veritas and cover up of sideeffects
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111 views • September 21, 2021
1. Project Veritas: HHS Whistleblower Reveals Federal Gov’t Hiding Vaccine Side Effects Data. Government doesn’t want to show the [COVID] vaccine is full of sh*t," says whistleblower nurse
https://www.infowars.com/posts/project-veritas-hhs-whistleblower-reveals-federal-govt-hiding-vaccine-side-effects-data/
2. President of Croatia speaking about vaccine. He had enough of the CNN fearmongering.
He also says that enough people are vaxxed now.
https://www.brighteon.com/7cb5b4bc-7ad5-416f-8121-c15ccfcbe427
3. The danger of a cashless society. Everything will be on your smartphone.
https://www.brighteon.com/b7439d67-65fc-4240-bca6-04770a46f6e2
4. CDC TO USE POLIO VIRUS TO COVER UP KIDS JAB ADVERSE REACTIONS HUGO TALKS
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/cdc-to-use-polio-virus-to-cover-up-kids-jab-adverse-reactions-hugo-talks_81kv4VRiKBV96oz.html
5. MRNA COVID Vaccine Hidden in SALAD GREENS! DeAnna Lorraine joined Stew Peters to reveal the newest sneaky way the globalists are trying to kill you, in case you won't give in to the pressure or fall victim to an unconstitutional mandate!
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/mrna-c-19-vaxx-hidden-in-salad-greens_xgR8RENoQJrAQ78.html
https://www.infowars.com/posts/project-veritas-hhs-whistleblower-reveals-federal-govt-hiding-vaccine-side-effects-data/
2. President of Croatia speaking about vaccine. He had enough of the CNN fearmongering.
He also says that enough people are vaxxed now.
https://www.brighteon.com/7cb5b4bc-7ad5-416f-8121-c15ccfcbe427
3. The danger of a cashless society. Everything will be on your smartphone.
https://www.brighteon.com/b7439d67-65fc-4240-bca6-04770a46f6e2
4. CDC TO USE POLIO VIRUS TO COVER UP KIDS JAB ADVERSE REACTIONS HUGO TALKS
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/cdc-to-use-polio-virus-to-cover-up-kids-jab-adverse-reactions-hugo-talks_81kv4VRiKBV96oz.html
5. MRNA COVID Vaccine Hidden in SALAD GREENS! DeAnna Lorraine joined Stew Peters to reveal the newest sneaky way the globalists are trying to kill you, in case you won't give in to the pressure or fall victim to an unconstitutional mandate!
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/mrna-c-19-vaxx-hidden-in-salad-greens_xgR8RENoQJrAQ78.html
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